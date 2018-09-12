Blame it on the rain: Heavy rain, hurricane forecast delay Stafford road repairs

Heavy rain during July and August and a major hurricane in the forecast have contributed to schedule adjustments for several drainage and road repairs in Stafford County. From the press release:

RAIN AFFECTING ROAD REPAIR PROJECTS IN STAFFORD COUNTY

Progress toward completion of several drainage, slope repair and pipe replacement projects has been hampered by more rain over the past weekend and the threat of more storms FREDERICKSBURG, Va. –

Heavy rain during July and August and a major hurricane in the forecast have contributed to schedule adjustments for several drainage and road reconstruction projects in Stafford County. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are adjusting project completion dates and start dates on several projects:

Route 631/Bells Hill Road

Route 631 (Bells Hill

Road) closed to through traffic June 4 between Virginia Belle Drive and Belle Vine Lane for a slope failure and road damage caused by flooding. The road was scheduled to re-open to traffic in mid-September, but VDOT and contractor crews will require several additional weeks to complete the repair. Bells Hill Road is anticipated to remain closed until mid-October. Road closed barricades and detour signs to guide motorists remain in place. Bells Hill Road remains open at both intersections with Route 1.

Brooke Road

Work to stabilize a slope supporting a section of Brooke Road between Camp Geary Lane and Marlborough Point Road has been postponed until mid-October. The contractor working on Bells Hill Road will also stabilize the slope on Brooke Road. When work is complete on Bells Hill Road, the contractor can mobilize on Brooke Road.

Telegraph Road Drainage Improvement Project

Installation of a drainage pipe project on Telegraph Road between Route 1 and the I-95 overpass continues. The road is scheduled to remain closed to through traffic at the I-95 overpass through late fall 2018.

Parkway Boulevard

Work to replace a drainage pipe on Parkway Boulevard at Wellington Court has been postponed until a later date. New work dates will be announced. Parkway Boulevard will remain open to traffic this week.