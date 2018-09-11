Vulcan Quarry filling sandbags for Occoquan residents
OCCOQUAN — Town officials in Occoquan are not being caught off guard ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Mayor Earnie Porta tells us sandbags are being filled at the Vulcan Quarry next to the town along the Occoquan River in Prince William County.
Residents need to bring their own bags.
From an email:
As you are no doubt aware, the region is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence Thursday evening. Between now and then more information will be forthcoming regarding storm preparations in Town as well as recommendations on storm preparedness.
In the meantime, our neighbor Vulcan Materials has agreed to provide sand for sand bags free of charge to town residents and businesses who believe this will assist in prevent flooding of vulnerable low-lying areas. They do not have bags, however, which individuals will have to purchase elsewhere and bring to fill themselves.
If you wish to take advantage of this opportunity you will need to go to the quarry, sign a waiver, and load the sand. For anyone who is unable to do this themselves, I and some volunteers are willing to provide assistance.
Please note that this is not a Town initiative, so please do not contact Town Hall to request staff assistance in this effort — staff will be busy making other preparations for the storm.
Instead, if you need assistance or are interested in volunteering to help, please email me directly at portaewp@gmail.com or text me at 571-276-8695.
