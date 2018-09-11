Region’s hospitals on alert ahead of hurricane
From Novant Health/UVA Health System in Manassas and Haymarket:
Novant Health UVA Health System has a thorough emergency operations plan and practices the plan via drills held multiple times each year. We activated our Emergency Operations Plan on Monday, Sept. 10 for planning in preparation for the potential impact from Tropical Storm Florence in the Virginia market.
Critical systems and infrastructures have been assessed and steps taken to ensure have continued operations throughout the impact. Emergency Power generation at the hospitals is in place and has redundancy.
Additional fuel, supplies, food, water and medicines are being brought in as preparation continue.
Leaders are meeting regularly with Novant Health Emergency Management, Prince William County and Manassas City Emergency Management groups to update planning efforts.
Novant Health UVA Health System has engaged the National Weather Service and has a contract with a private weather forecasting vendor to ensure the most up to date information is available for decision making. We are prepared and ready to serve our communities as needed.
From Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge:
Being a hospital that deals with life and death situations every day, we’re constantly prepared for emergencies.
Like most of the east coast, we’re keeping an eye on the storm system, following forecast models and word from the National Weather Service.
We’re readying food, water, power and supplies to make sure we have a surplus. We’re topping off generators and making sure they run, checking backup systems and cleaning drains (to make sure they don’t back up with all this rain.)
In addition, Sentara Healthcare has developed a website to share up-to-date information,please continue to check www.sentara.com/weather for the latest.
In the meantime, we’re sharing this information from The National Hurricane Center with both the community and the members of our team so they can prepare for whatever weather may come our way, Hurricane Preparedness Supplies Kit check list: https://bit.ly/2O5va71.
