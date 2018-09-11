Region’s hospitals on alert ahead of hurricane

From Novant Health/UVA Health System in Manassas and Haymarket:

Novant Health UVA Health System has a thorough emergency operations plan and practices the plan via drills held multiple times each year. We activated our Emergency Operations Plan on Monday, Sept. 10 for planning in preparation for the potential impact from Tropical Storm Florence in the Virginia market.

Critical systems and infrastructures have been assessed and steps taken to ensure have continued operations throughout the impact. Emergency Power generation at the hospitals is in place and has redundancy.

Additional fuel, supplies, food, water and medicines are being brought in as preparation continue.

Leaders are meeting regularly with Novant Health Emergency Management, Prince William County and Manassas City Emergency Management groups to update planning efforts.

Novant Health UVA Health System has engaged the National Weather Service and has a contract with a private weather forecasting vendor to ensure the most up to date information is available for decision making. We are prepared and ready to serve our communities as needed.