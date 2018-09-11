Manassas City Police Department to host open house

MANASSAS — (Press Release) On September 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department will be hosting its 3rd annual Open House event.

The day’s events will include police demonstrations, static displays, a tour of the public safety communications center, dunk the Chief, plenty of activities for kids, and much more. Food will also be served courtesy of the Manassas City Police Association. The event is family-friendly and admission is free. All members of the public are invited to come and meet local officers, and learn about the Manassas City Police Department.

The Open House will take place at the Manassas City Police Department, located at 9518 Fairview Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110. Parking will be located at Baldwin Elementary School. For more information, please contact Officer Sharp at (703)- 257-8110 or follow the Manassas City Police Department on Facebook and Twitter.