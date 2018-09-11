Arts Alive 2018 canceled ahead of Hurricane Florence

MANASSAS — Organizers have canceled this year’s Arts Alive festival ahead of Hurricane Florence.

From an email:

The Arts Council event committee and the Hylton Performing Arts Center has decided to cancel Arts Alive due to the pending Hurricane. At this point, we do not have a date to reschedule this event – will keep you posted should this happen.

The festival was to take place this Sunday at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.

The festival features hands-on art displays for children and adults, as well as entertainment on four stages both inside and outside of the performing arts center.

At least 2,500 people attended the festival last year, according to the event website.