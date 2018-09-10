Weekend brings cases of malicious wounding, indecent exposure, threats to bodily harm, strangulation

Prince William police were involved in cases of malicious wounding, indecent exposure, threats to bodily harm and strangulation over the weekend. From the Prince William police report:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On September 9 at 2:54AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 12900 block of Robert Ridge Ct in Bristow (20136) to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 53-year-old man, was attending a party at a residence in the above area when he was assaulted by two unknown men. During the encounter, one of the men struck the victim on the head with a glass bottle. Both of the men continued to assault the victim after he fell to the ground. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers identified one of the men and arrested him without incident at his residence later that morning. The investigation continues.

Arrested on September 9:

Brian Alexis SALAZAR, 27, of 8665 Night Watch Ct in Bristow

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding

Court Date: October 26, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Indecent Exposure – On September 7 at 9:35PM, officers responded to the area of Dumfries Rd and Exeter Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate an indecent exposure. Several callers reported to police that an unknown man was seen walking around without any clothes on. Officers arrived and located the accused walking in the area naked and intoxicated. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Eric James PEZELEY, was charged.

Arrested on September 7:

Eric James PEZELEY, 33, of no fixed address

Charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication

Court Date: November 7, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Threats of Bodily Harm – On September 7 at 7:16PM, officers responded to a residence located in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a report of threatening text messages. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, reported to police that she had received several threatening text messages from the accused, an acquaintance, which suggested an act of violence against the victim and her two children. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused. When officers responded to his residence, he barricaded himself inside of an upstairs bedroom. Officers with the Crisis Intervention Team and Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to convince the accused to come out unsuccessfully. After several hours, members of the SWAT team forced entry into the room and detained the accused without further incident. No injuries were reported. The accused was also wanted on an unrelated charge of felony child neglect.

Arrested on September 8:

Michael Brian ALLEN, 27, of 3209 Burbank Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with 3 counts of communicating a threat of bodily harm over electronic means

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On September 7 at 4:20PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15700 block of John Diskins Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic assault. The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a verbal altercation with two family member, identified as a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused began to punch the 43-year-old woman. When the 12-year-old girl intervened, the accused struck the girl in the head then put her in a chokehold. The accused continued to kick the girl as she was on the ground. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Amr Bakr MOHAMMED, was arrested.

Arrested on September 7:

Amr Bakr MOHAMMED, 51, of the 15700 block of John Diskins Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of strangulation, 1 count of malicious wounding, and 2 counts of domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond