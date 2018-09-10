MANASSAS — (From Email) The Prince William County Office of Emergency Management asked us to share the following information and I am asking you to help by sharing it too:

All residents are asked to review or build an emergency supply kit and communications plan for their family, then sign up for emergency alerts. Instructions are at www.pwcgov.org/ready

Official county updates will be posted to the Emergency Information Portal at https://emergency.pwcgov.org

The official forecast for Florence is issued by the National Hurricane Center via www.hurricanes.govand impacts will be felt far outside the forecast cone.

If Volunteer Prince William is asked to activate, we will contact our registered disaster volunteers via email or telephone for specific needs requests. First and foremost, take safety measures now to prepare – keep yourself and your family safe (including pets) – see the web links above.

Volunteer Prince William does not make the decision to activate volunteers. We are instructed to do so only by Emergency Management officials. Volunteers will not be activated until conditions are deemed safe enough to be out and about.

If you are interested in serving your community as a disaster volunteer, please review your account on our website: volunteerprincewilliam.org and make sure you have indicated as much on your registration page.

Please be patient. It is possible we may not be asked to activate any volunteers. If you want to help and are unable to volunteer there will be instructions, as necessary, about donating cash. Please DO NOT make any plans to donate items that are not SPECIFICALLY requested. Instructions will be posted should we be requested to fill unmet needs. Stay tuned and stay safe!