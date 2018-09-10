Menu
Woodbridge
74°
Cloudy
Feels like: 74°F
Wind: 3mph NNW
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Dam owners urged to lower lake levels ahead of hurricane
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
150,000 monthly users. 310 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Prince William police: See and be seen during Bicyclist and Pedestrian Awareness Month

News
Potomac Local
September 10, 2018 / 4:39 pm / Leave a Comment

Prince William police are encouraging everyone to “see and be seen during Bicyclist and Pedestrian Awareness Month,” which occurs in September. From the press release:

Download the PDF file .

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Lake Ridge, Occoquan Local, Woodbridge Local, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.