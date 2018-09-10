National Day of Service participants donate repair services to Vietnam veteran and wife

National Day of Service participants Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia have donated repair services to a Vietnam veteran and his wife. From the press release:

Vietnam Veteran and Wife will Benefit as Locally-Owned Mr. Handyman Franchise Donates Repair Services on Sept.7, 2018

Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia Participating in 2018 National Day of Service, Giving Back and Bringing the Community Together

WASHINGTON – Sept. 5, 2018 – As part of the National Day of Service, technicians from Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia – Arlington to Haymarket and Mr. Handyman of Fairfax and Eastern Loudoun will donate over 300 hours of repair and maintenance jobs on Friday, Sept.7, all without collecting a single penny in labor or material costs. Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company, is part of the nation’s leading repair, maintenance and improvement franchise.

Mr. Handyman’s volunteer staff will visit the home of military veteran Joe Saitta and his wife, Sarah. Joe served in the 101st Airborne Division unit. As a former Combat Medic with 2/502 Joe received various citations for his incredible service inducing: The Silver Star, Army Commendation Ribbon with Valor Device, Purple Heart-Brave Eagle Coin and the Combat Medical Badge amongst others.

During his service, Joe was wounded in the Ashau Valley where he sustained wounds throughout his body. Sarah, who stands as a cancer survivor, is disabled as well with debilitating nerve damage in her legs.

Joe and Sarah are life members at VFW Post 1503. Mr. Handyman’s services will include repairing the rear deck, landscaping, power washing, remodeling Joe’s bathroom, installing grab bars and a tile backsplash in Sarah’s bathroom, replacing the rotted front door jamb and installing a front porch to help the Saittas live safely in their home.

This project is part of a national effort by Mr. Handyman where technicians from coast to coast are encouraged to reach out to a special local charity, organization or individual in need to offer their services. Jobs often range from fixing up living areas, kitchens, bathrooms or anything else that needs refurbishment and renovation. All projects are completed in honor of the 17th anniversary of 9/11.

“We are thrilled to be sharing our services with Joe and Sarah as part of Mr. Handyman’s National Day of Service campaign,” said Jo McCabe, owner of Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia – Arlington to Haymarket. “We are excited to be part of a national campaign that allows us to give back to our community, and we are excited to help those in need.”

The Sept.11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is a federally recognized day of service aimed at honoring the victims, survivors and those who served in response to the attacks and transforming the tragedy into a day of unity, empathy and positive service. Launched in 2002 by the non-profit MyGoodDeed, National Day of Service is the nation’s largest annual day of charitable engagement, with nearly 30 million Americans stepping out each September 11 to volunteer and support charities in honor of 9/11, according to 9/11 Day.

This marks the tenth consecutive year Mr. Handyman has rallied around the cause, donating more than 7,000 of labor to groups in need over the past nine years. The franchise will use its skilled technicians’ time this year to give back to local communities and bring people together for a positive cause.

“Our brand is made up of local entrepreneurs who thrive in their communities,” said Mr. Handyman President J.B. Sassano. “This campaign allows our franchisees to band together to give back to the local communities that they serve every day, especially during this time when we are honoring the lives and memories of 9/11 heroes. We look forward to bringing people together all across the nation for a positive cause.”

