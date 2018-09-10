Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) launches new website

Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) has launched a new website combining the catalog and online content into one searchable platform. From the new website:

The library’s new website combines our catalog and online content into one searchable platform, making it easier than ever to find the materials and services you need.

With the new website, you can:

Enter your zip code into the Hours & Locations section at the top of the page to find your closest library branch and see when all branches are open at a glance.

section at the top of the page to find your closest library branch and see when all branches are open at a glance. Search not only the website and catalog but also Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and Events.

Register online for some classes and events.

Suggest items for the library to purchase, and be notified if we will be purchasing them – directly from your personal online account.

See our newest materials. You can Browse by your favorite formats – Books; Audiobooks, Movies, TV & Music; eBooks & More.

by your favorite formats – Books; Audiobooks, Movies, TV & Music; eBooks & More. …and much more!

You are now experiencing the live preview of the new website. Our full launch is scheduled for October 2.