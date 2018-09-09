Stafford woman charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment

STAFFORD — (Press Release) Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on [Aug. 21, 2018] for driving under the influence and eluding police with children in the vehicle.

On August 31, 2018, at approximately 12:16 p.m., Deputy Jacobeen responded to reports of a reckless driver in the area of Garrisonville Road and Jefferson Davis Highway. The caller advised that a vehicle repeatedly drove into the median and the front bumper was dragging.

Deputy Jacobeen located the vehicle in the area of Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane. The vehicle was driving slowly and the left front tire was completely flat. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lane and over the fog line. The vehicle then crossed the double yellow line again into the northbound lane and over the fog line.

The deputy used the cruiser’s public address system to tell the driver to pull over, but the vehicle continued traveling on Telegraph Road. The vehicle continued going back and forth over the double yellow line. Eventually, the vehicle pulled into a driveway and came to a stop.

The deputy exited the vehicle and observed two young children in the backseat of the vehicle. The driver did not open the door or window, prompting the deputy to open the door and explain that she was driving all over the roadway.

The driver, identified as Vanessa Lucila Krafft, 26, of Stafford became belligerent and refused to exit the vehicle. Additional units arrived and helped detain the suspect. She was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slow and delayed. A search warrant for blood was conducted at Stafford Hospital.

Throughout the incident, Krafft repeatedly threatened deputies. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. She is charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment, eluding police, possession of marijuana, and several traffic offenses.