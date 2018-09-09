Speeding a problem on one-way thoroughfares in Belmont Bay

An email from Belmont Bay resident Mick Long:

“…many contracted delivery drivers (including Uber & Lyft) race through our community at much higher speeds than the 25 mph posted. Many seem to be relying on outdated GPS systems and ignore the physical posted signage, especially our one-way thoroughfares.

Wrong way driving has become dramatically worse over the past year or so. I live on a one-way private street, so I see these problems all too frequently, especially those going back and forth looking to drop off packages to homes on Monument Square because they are too busy looking at the house numbers on Monument Avenue and get frantic because their minutes are precious. UPS, Fed-EX, and USPS train their drivers and they become very disciplined in their parcel delivery logistics. who also ring the doorbells when dropping off packages which reduces the growing problem of Porch Piracy.”