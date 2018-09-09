JOB: Human Resources Talent Engagement & Planning Specialist (Recruiter)

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is a progressive member-owned utility with a service area that spreads from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

REC serves over 165,000 connections in portions of 22 Virginia counties. REC is seeking an energetic, proactive, and outgoing self-starter to serve as the Human Resources Talent Engagement & Planning Specialist.

Associate’s degree required. Additional college level courses related to job also preferred. PHR, SPHR, SHRM-CP, or SHRM-SCP a plus. Must have five (5) years of current recruiting/talent acquisition experience where responsibilities have progressively increased.

Additional experience in other areas of human resources desired. Develops recruitment strategies to achieve required staffing levels. Works with managers to develop specific recruiting and succession plans.

Develops and maintains professional relationships with college, university, and community college placement offices as a source to generate qualified applicants. Directs the efforts of employment agencies and search firms, including negotiating and controlling employment-related fees.

Schedules and attends job/career fairs with appropriate staff to generate qualified applicants. Provides information on company operations and job opportunities to potential applicants. Screens and refers qualified applicants to hiring manager for interviewing.

May provide initial screening to obtain work history, education, training, job skills, and salary requirements.

Develops and conducts training programs for managers with a goal of improving recruiting and hiring efficiencies and reducing turnover.

Researches, analyzes, prepares and presents hiring and statistics. Maintains records on recruiting activities as required.

Participates in development of annual recruiting budget. Must be able to compose clear, concise, and grammatically correct written communications with attention to detail.

Must be able to communicate with individuals and small groups in a clear and effective manner.

Must be able to work with a wide variety of individuals both internal and external to the Cooperative.

Must demonstrate initiative to seek out and act upon solutions. Must have the ability to handle multiple priorities and be detail oriented.

Must be outgoing, proactive, and able to engage others through personality.

Must be enthusiastic, energetic, passionate, outgoing, approachable, and optimistic.

Must also be competitive, tenacious, and creative.

Must be able to organize, plan, schedule and coordinate with minimal or no supervision.

Must be able to initiate and complete projects with little outside direction or help.

Must exhibit a professional appearance and manner in dealing with others and work to maintain constructive working relationships. Must have a team-player attitude.

Must be able to research information and analyze data to arrive at valid conclusions required.

Knowledge in human resources related field, business and labor laws, labor relations, insurance, payroll, training, planning and administration principles and practices strongly preferred.

Work will be primarily performed in the Fredericksburg office with occasional trips to the district locations.

Attendance of seminars and conferences several times a year is also required. Extra hours may be required during emergencies or workload demands.

Candidates interested in applying for this position should submit their cover letter with salary requirements and resume by 9/20/2018 to: Job Code# 49FB09062018 – REC – Human Resources, P.O. Box 7388, Fredericksburg, VA 22404 or e-mail to rechr@myrec.coop or fax to 540-891-5990.

