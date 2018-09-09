Job: Human Resources Benefits Specialist

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is a progressive member owned utility with a service area that spreads from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

REC serves over 165,000 connections in portions of 22 Virginia counties. REC has a job opening for the position of Benefits Specialist.

Applicant must have an Associate’s degree in business administration or human resources or equivalent. Additional college level courses relating to job performance preferred. PHR, SPHR, SHRM-CP, SHRM-SCP, or CEBS certification a plus.

Must have eight (8) years of current benefits experience where responsibilities have progressively increased. Additional experience in one or more of the areas of human resources administration, i.e., personnel, recruitment, or payroll highly desired.

Must be able to compose clear, concise and grammatically correct written communications with attention to detail a must.

Must be able to communicate with individuals and small groups in a clear and effective manner.

Must have strong PC ability (preferably Microsoft Office and Windows).

Must have the ability to handle multiple priorities, be detail oriented and possess good data entry and communication skills.

Must be able to organize, plan, schedule and coordinate with minimal or no supervision.

Must be able to initiate and complete projects with little outside direction or help.

Must exhibit a professional appearance and manner in dealing with others and work to maintain constructive working relationships.

Ability to research information and analyze data to arrive at valid conclusions required.

Must have the ability to collect, compile and analyze information and data, and interpret and apply laws and policies.

Knowledge in business and labor laws, labor relations, insurance, payroll, training, planning and administration principles and practices strongly preferred.

Work will be primarily performed in the Fredericksburg office with occasional trips to the districts. Attendance of seminars and conferences several times a year is also required. Extra hours may be required during emergencies or workload demands.

Candidates interested in applying for this position should submit their cover letter with salary requirements and resume by 9/20/2018 to: Job Code# 51FB09062018 – REC – Human Resources, P.O. Box 7388, Fredericksburg, VA 22404 or e-mail to rechr@myrec.coop or fax to 540-891-5990.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.