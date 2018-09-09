Central Park Fun-Land celebrates 21st birthday with ‘biggest investment in park history’

Central Park Fun-Land is celebrating its 21st birthday with its biggest investment in park history. In 2019, Fun Land will be purchasing state of the art go-karts and a Grand Prix go-kart track.

“At this time, we don’t have an exact estimate on the cost for the go-karts; however we are looking to purchase around 40 of them to replace the fleet we currently have,” said Thomas Boswell, Fun-Land Birthday Sales and Marketing Manager. The estimated cost of the new three-level go-kart track is $1.2 million dollars.

From the press release:

Fun-Land is now celebrating its 21st birthday with its biggest expenditure investment in park history. In early 2018, Fun-Land began to build on the new vision of growth, by installing new attractions around the park to enhance the guest experience. The vision for this year has been focused around significant impact to the inside including the addition of our new virtual reality video game Hologate. In addition seven new rock climbing structures for all ages were added incorporating a Clip ‘n Climb design. This summer we also introduced our new SBF spinning roller coaster Twist-n-Shout which has given over 43,000 rides since opening in June.

In 2019 Fun Land will be purchasing an all go-kart fleet. We will be purchasing 40 state of the art go-karts, for a better racing experience for all guests. Accompanying the go-kart expansion will be a new state of the art Grand Prix go-kart track. This raceway will now feature a three-layer design. Pending approval from the City of Fredericksburg, the overhaul is expected to open early next spring, the expansion will make it the first track in Virginia to feature a multi-layered raceway.

Central Park Fun-Land has not limited its community involvement in any area, and is growing to be a community partner in the entire Fredericksburg region. As a result and better reflection of the park’s growth, Central Park Fun-Land will be changing our name to Fun Land of Fredericksburg beginning in early 2019. We will begin a brand new image to better represent our park changes, an impact on the local community. Our name change will focus our branding the park on the new vision of growth and positive community feedback. The change will accompanied by a new logo, consistent theme, and signage throughout the building that will be announced at a later date.