House of Mercy’s “Campaign to End Hunger” event to be held Oct. 6

The House of Mercy’s “Campaign to End Hunger” event will be held Oct. 6, 2018. From the press release:

EVENT: 2018 Campaign to End Hunger will occur on Saturday, October 6, 8am – 4pm at House of Mercy Business Complex

The House of Mercy’s seventh annual “Campaign to End Hunger” meal-packing event will occur on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Beneficiaries of the food this year will provide meals for hundreds of the poor and near poor in Northern Virginia through neighboring organizations such as House of Mercy, Medical Missionaries, St. Lucy Project, SERVE, ACTS, and Food for Others.

To-date, business sponsors are Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Bristow, TS&T Traffic Systems, Peer Software, Closets by Design, and one anonymous sponsor. We still need additional sponsors to reach our goal of $40,000 this year! Please see our website for more details on how your business can support this event.

This year’s fund raising event will take place in the business complex where House of Mercy is located. The campaign goal is for volunteers to pack 110,000 meals, Jessica Root, Executive Director of House of Mercy said. “This is an exciting event to bring awareness of the need in the community and to bring people together for a fun day of service. We are hoping to double our fundraising goal this year and raise $40,000 to continue our mission of ‘making God’s love visible to those in need’ by providing meals. We cannot do it without the support of our volunteers, food packers, and sponsors! Please help spread the word so we can have a successful event this year! We will have raffles for individuals helping to raise more than the minimum $25 donation including a grand prize raffle for anyone who raises more than $1,000 for the event.”

To register, visit the House of Mercy website at https://houseofmercyva.org/campaign-to-end-hunger/. You may also register by visiting the House of Mercy in person, or mailing your request and check or credit card payment to the House of Mercy. See you at the Campaign!