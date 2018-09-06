U.S. Marshals Service arrest fourth suspect in Manassas homicide

The U.S. Marshals Service has made a fourth arrest related to a Manassas homicide. From the Manassas City police report:



Additional Arrest Made in Connection with Homicide

On September 5, 2018, members of the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended a fourth suspect wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on August 30. The suspect, a 17-year-old male juvenile, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at the border in McAllen, TX for the charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. This investigation remains on-going and additional charges are expected in this case.

Arrested: Juvenile, 17-year-old resident of Manassas Park

Charge: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Previously Released Update:

On August 31 and September 1, 2018 detectives of the Manassas City Police Department identified and arrested three subjects in connection with the murder of Reynaldo Eliazar Araujo. Terrance Tyrese MARTIN, an 18-year-old resident of Manassas, Ebelin Jojana LOPEZ, a 19-year-old resident of Manassas, and Seni JIMENEZ BLANCO, a 19-year-old resident of Manassas Park, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with this case. They are being held without bond and their court date has been set for November 5, 2018. The investigation continues.

Arrested: MARTIN, Terrance Tyrese, an 18-year-old resident of Manassas.

Charge: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Arrested: LOPEZ, Ebelin Jojana, a 19-year-old resident of Manassas

Charge: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Arrested: JIMENEZ BLANCO, Seni, a 19-year-old resident of Manassas Park

Charge: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Previously Released:

Homicide

On August 30, 2018 at approximately 2:03 a.m., officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Massie St for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed apparent bullet holes in the front door of a residence at this location. Officers made entry into the residence and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Eliazar ARAUJO, a 24 year-old resident of Manassas. Detectives believe this incident is not random. The investigation is on-going