Stafford county Fire Rescue seeks help identifying two persons of interest

News
Potomac Local
September 6, 2018 / 3:50 pm / Leave a Comment

Stafford county Fire Rescue seeks help identifying two persons of interest. From the press release:

Persons of Interest – Suspicious Fire

 The Stafford county Fire Rescue Department, Office of the Fire Marshal is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest in a fire that occurred in the area of the Deacon Road Shopping Center on September 3, 2018 at approximately 22:30 hours. If you can identify the following persons of interest please call the Fire Marshals Arson Tip line at 540-658-8564 and you can remain anonymous.

 

News, Stafford, Crime

