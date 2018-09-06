Fredericksburg Pet Show coming September 22-23 (well-behaved pets invited)

The 7th Annual Fredericksburg Pet Show will arrive September 22-23. From the press release:

Fredericksburg, VA. . . Calling all Pet Lovers (and Pets). Mark your calendars for The 7th annual Fredericksburg Pet Show Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.

The Pet Show provides fun for the entire family. Vendors include some of the area’s top veterinarians, kennels, animal hospitals, groomers, trainers and more! Save on pet supplies, learn new training tips and find a plethora

of service providers. Shelters and rescue agencies will have a variety of lovable animals looking for their forever home.

For the first time in its history, The Fredericksburg Pet Show is proud to announce The Dog Lure Course. This interactive dog attraction is an agility and speed track where participating dogs can chase a mechanical squirrel

through an obstacle course. This is designed to be both fun and a test of agility.

Plenty of attractions are available for attendees including the petting zoo with dozens of animals, reading with the Blue Gray Therapy Dogs, Pup N Iron agility and training demos, and the Spotsylvania Sheriffs reptile exhibit.

There will be something for pets, adults and kids of all ages!

Don’t leave your pet at home – well behaved, leashed pets are welcome to join the fun for an exciting weekend at the Fredericksburg Expo Center! Visit www.FredericksburgPetShow.com for advanced tickets and the most up to date vendor list and demo schedules. Anyone that brings a can of pet food will receive $1 off a ticket at the door with the food going local animal charities.

This is a Ballantine Management Group Production.