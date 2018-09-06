Car slams into house in Belmont Bay

WOODBRIDGE — Rescue crews were called to Belmont Bay at 5 p.m. Thursday for a report of a building collapse at a home.

From Mick Long:

“…this evening a car plowed through the living room of a townhome on Belmont Bay Drive. Fortunately, the owner was upstairs but the stairs were destroyed so the owner was rescued via a ladder to the balcony. The stairs in the adjoining townhome were also damaged… the driver was…speeding through the traffic circle and lost control.

There’s no word yet on charges in this incident. We’ll update this post when we hear more.