Prince William Humane Society to hold Paws-N-Pints fundraiser

From the Prince William Humane Society press release on the Paws-N-Pints fundraiser:

Paws-N-Pints is Coming!

The Prince William Humane Society’s 6th Annual Paws-N-Pints fund-raising event and silent auction will take place on Sunday, October 7th, 2018, from 12 – 5 p.m. at 2 Silos Brewing Company on the 8-acre Farm Brew LIVE at Innovation campus in Manassas, VA. This year our fund-raising efforts will go to support Prince William Humane Society programs including our new Fur-Ever Together Pet Retention Program that is intended to preserve the loving bond between pet owners and pets, reduce shelter intake, and prevent pet homelessness.

Prince William Humane Society is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization whose mission is to promote animal welfare, increase homeless pet adoptions, and enhance the quality of life for people and their pets. This past year we saved over 350 lives and we remain committed to realizing our vision in which all citizens regard companion animals as lifelong, valued family members, and embrace their responsibility for the welfare of animals.

Formerly known as ‘Wags-N-Wine’, Paws-N-Pints is our largest fundraiser of the year and we are thrilled to be holding this year’s event at 2 Silos Brewery. Come join us for an afternoon of fun and frolic with our adorable adoptable pets! 2 Silos Brewery features craft beers, wine and cider for tasting, excellent food and gourmet ice cream. This amazing event will include live music, games, and fun for the entire family! We welcome those from across DC, MD and the VA area to participate in what promises to be a fabulous day.

Tickets are $45 in advance ($50 at the door) and include: Beer or Wine tasting, a commemorative souvenir glass, event t-shirt, a goody bag, a raffle ticket, bandanas for your furry family members and lots of fun. And, for an extra special afternoon, check out our VIP Experience on our website and other special offers.

Tickets are available online at www.PWHumane.org or stop by our Adopt Shop at:

17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza (Rte 1), Dumfries, VA 22026

Please call 703-634-0880 for more information and for group reservations!