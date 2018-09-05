New Sheetz coming to Dale City next week

From the press release:

SHEETZ ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF NEW STORE IN DALE CITY, VA

Attendees encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Capital Area Food Bank

Sheetz, one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for more than 65 years, today announced the upcoming opening of its new store in Dale City, VA. The opening is scheduled for Wednesday, September 12 at the new store located at 5350 Dale Blvd.

menu on its unique touch-screen order terminals where you will be able to order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drink or food items around the clock. This new location will welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for a limited time and will continue to offer Sheetz’s award-winning MTOmenu on its unique touch-screen order terminals where you will be able to order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drink or food items around the clock.

The grand opening festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded, including the giveaway of a $1,000 Sheetz gift card. No purchase is necessary to win. A Sheetz family member will be present for the grand opening ceremony, set for 10:45 a.m., just before the store’s opening at 11 a.m.

Sheetz is committed to supporting the local communities it serves. Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Capital Area Food Bank who works to provide hunger relief to the nearly 1 million people in Virginia struggling to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food. Customers attending the grand opening are also encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the Capital Area Food Bank. Participants will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Through local and national food-assistance programs, Sheetz is able to help people in the local communities they serve who struggle with hunger.