MISSION BBQ will give free sandwiches to first responders Sept. 11

From an email:

MISSION BBQ will honor Our Country’s First Responders with a Free Sandwich on September 11. Known as Patriot Day, this year marks the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. We remember the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women from numerous Fire, Police and First Responder Departments, and we dedicate this day to their memory. We thank them for their continued dedication and loyalty.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 11: All Locations, 11 am – 9 pm. Free sandwiches for all Fire, Police, and First Responders. Live singing of Our National Anthem at 12 Noon.

WHERE: All locations throughout 15 states: www.mission-bbq.com/locations