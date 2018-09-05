Menu
Woodbridge
90°
Sunny
Feels like: 102°F
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 62%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 7
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
150,000 monthly users. 305 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Crews from Stafford, Prince William called to battle blaze

News
Potomac Local
September 5, 2018 / 10:46 am / Leave a Comment

From Stafford fire and rescue: 

On Tuesday, August 4, 2018, at [10:44 p.m.], personnel from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 100 Block of Woodstream Blvd. for a reported residential fire.  The first fire unit arrived on the scene at 22:49 to find heavy fire throughout much of the residence.  Crews quickly attacked the fire, while protecting nearby structures.  There were two adults and two children in the residence during the fire.  All made it out safely. Smoke alarms were present and operating during the time of the fire.

The house sustained significant damage estimated at approximately $300,000.  A nearby house had the vinyl siding damaged estimated at approximately $3000.  The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.    

Crews from Prince William County were also called to the scene. 

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.