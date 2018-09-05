City of Manassas tourism climbs

The Virginia Tourism Corporation has released the 2017 state and local economic impact data. It is another record year for Virginia with expenditures reaching $25 billion supporting 230,000 jobs, $5.9 billion in salaries & wages and $1.7 billion in state & local taxes.

All Virginia localities saw an increase in travel expenditures in 2017 compared to previous year. The travel industry in the Commonwealth has continued to grow eight years in a row. Travel expenditures increased at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% since 2010.

In Manassas tourism-related expenditures rose 4.5% to $71,114,795. Annual payroll rose 4.7% to $12,124,407. Employment rose 1.5% to 589 and local tax receipts rose 2.7% to $1,851,267.

Tourism is an important part of the local economy in many communities and especially in the City of Manassas. Few localities in the nation experienced such seminal events as Manassas did during the Civil War. The First and Second Battles of Manassas helped define our City’s place in history and historical-based tourism is a key market for the City. The Manassas National Battlefield Park, Liberia Plantation and Manassas Museum serve as key attractions for visitors.

However, the City’s appeal to visitors now also includes the charm of its Historic Downtown (a Virginia Main Street community), its specialty shopping and dining, and special events. Special events and activities alone account for 300,000 annual visitors to Downtown. In addition to the jobs it creates and the revenue it generates, visitors may be prospective business owners or residents who become attracted to a community because of its tourism vibrancy. Tourism is economic development.