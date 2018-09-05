Arrests made for strangulation, brandishing machete

From the Prince William police press release reporting cases of strangulation and brandishing a machete:

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On September 4 at 10:42PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 4400 block of Daisy Reid Ave in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic assault. The victim, a 33-year-old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused took the victim’s phone, which prevented her from contacting police. At some point during the argument, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck and choked her. The parties eventually separated, and the victim fled the apartment before contacting police. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Devin Edward THOMPSON, was arrested.

Arrested on September 5:

Devin Edward THOMPSON, 33, of 4312 Mountain View Dr in Haymarket

Charged with strangulation, domestic assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Brandishing a Machete | Domestic Related – On September 3 at 10:36PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14200 block of Bremerton Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic that occurred earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 50-year-old woman, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, a family member, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused brandished a machete at the victim and threatened her. The parties eventually separated, and the victim later contacted police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on September 4:

Victor Manuel HERNANDEZ, 55, of 14226 Bremerton Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with brandishing a machete and assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond