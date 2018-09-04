The week’s call to action includes calls to plant, golf, eat

Good Morning Prince William – Prince William Recycles Day on Saturday October 13th from 10am-2pm needs volunteers ages 12 and up to help with all the fun activities. This is a great teen project! Please contact Keep Prince William Beautiful at (571) 285-3772 or via email at: info@kpwb.org for all the latest info.

· CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteer advocates. You’ll receive all the needed training to make an impact on a child’s welfare and safety in a permanent loving home. Please email Suzanne at: smitchell@casacis.org to learn more.

· The Salvation Army is gearing up for their Red Kettle Campaign this fall. Volunteers are needed throughout the community to man the kettles. This is a great opportunity for families; youth groups as teen are welcome if they are accompanied by an adult. Please contact Lt. Rachel Orona at (571) 363-1783 or via email at: Rachel.orona@uss.salvationarmy.org for all the specifics.

· SERVE in Manassas urgently needs volunteer groups (min. age 16) to purchase, prepare and serve a meal at the SERVE Family Shelter. Dates meals are needed are Sept. 9 and 23. This is the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and family to share your favorite menu with families living in the shelter. It definitely takes a fun group to serve up to 90 individuals! They also need brunch and dinner served on various weekend dates in October. Please call Julie for more info at (571) 748-2674 or email jrmartinez@nvfs.org

· Soroptimists International of Manassasis hosting Family Night Out events at local restaurants this fall. Visit Jukebox Diner in Manassas Aug. 23-Nov. 22, Foster’s Grille in Old Town Manassas Sep. 27 and The Bone in Old Town Manassas Oct. 25 – a portion of your receipt will help this organization with their scholarship fund. It’s a great way to get out of fixing dinner and support a worthy cause! Please email vlatimer6069@gmail.com for more information.

· Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers to help them at community fairs and festivals by manning their booth for a couple of hours each day. You’ll receive all the training and information needed and this is a fun way to get out and meet people. Some of the dates needed are 9/6, 9/15, 9/23, 9/29, 9/30, 10/8 and 10/13. Please call Nicole to learn more at (571) 285-3772.

· Historic Manassas needs volunteers age 21+ for the 8th Annual Bands, Brews and Barbeque on Saturday September 8th, 8:30am-6pm. There are two shifts so you can help and then enjoy the rest of the day. Please email Melissa for all the specifics at: melissa@historicmanassasinc.org

· Give the gift of literacy to local adults! Literacy Volunteers of America-Prince William is seeking volunteer tutors. Previous experience is not necessary. The next Tutor Training Workshop is September 8, 8:45 am-4pm and September 22, 9am-12pm. Attendance both days is required. Please register at (703) 670-5702 or lvapw@aol.com

· American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the Manassas Out of the Darkness Walk September 9 at Harris Pavilion. They’re in need of volunteers who can help load a truck on September 8 at their storage facility in Fairfax, as well as provide support on walk day. To help with loading, please email Chair.ManassasWalk@gmail.com . To volunteer the day of the walk, please visit http://bit.ly/2Am67dE and click on the sign up link under Volunteer Opportunities.

· Have fun and support affordable housing! Habitat for Humanity Prince William County is this year’s beneficiary of theFriends of Lou Maroon 25th Golf Celebration hosted by the Manassas Rotary Club on September 10, Evergreen Country Club. Play golf or volunteer! For details, visit www.habitatpwc.org, call (703) 369-6708 or e-mail info@habitatpwc.org

· On September 11, AARP Foundation will be in Washington, D.C. to host their annual Summer of Service to Seniors?Meal Pack Challenge on the National Mall. This family-friendly event will rally thousands of volunteers to pack a million meals for distribution to struggling seniors in the Washington, D.C. area. It’s an excellent team-building opportunity, as well as a chance to give back to the community and help struggling older neighbors. For more information, please contact Dave at dgranholm@aarp.org or visit www.mealpackchallenge.org to register.

· Attention golfers! Serve our Willing Warriors invites you to their golf tournament on Monday, September 17th(New Date) at Westfields Golf Club in Clifton. This is a great way to gather your friends and enjoy the day in support of our veterans. It includes golf, breakfast, lunch, prizes and gifts for just $200/ player. Please register online at willingwarriors.org/golf.

· Prince William Forest Park is hosting two fun events: Heritage Fest September 15 at Cabin Camp 4, 11am-5pm and National Public Lands Day September 22, 8:30am-1:00pm at Cabin Camp 2. Volunteers for Sep. 15 can be any age; volunteers for Sep. 22 must be at least 10 years old. Please email Kerri atkerri_syrus@nps.gov to learn how you can help.

· Hylton Performing Arts Center is hosting Songwriting Series for Military Children, a three-part series of music and songwriting. Scheduled dates are September 22, October 6 and October 20, 1pm-3pm each day. The workshop is Free and open to military children ages 8-17. Kids can create their own song during the series and share it at Celebrating Veterans and the Arts at the Hylton Center on November 10. No prior experience necessary, and what a great way to honor our veterans! Please visit HyltonCenter.org/veterans for more information and to register.

· The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation needs volunteers to help at the Prince William Half Marathon Sunday, September 30. This super fun event is at Jiffy Lube Live! Tasks include handing out water to the runners or manning the beer garden. This is a family-friendly event for all ages 12 and up. Please visit their website for all the specifics at princewilliamhalfmarathon.com.

· Mark your calendars for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday October 20 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed for set-up, refreshments, advocacy, finish line brigade and route monitoring. You can sign up online at http://bit.ly/ALZWalkManassas or email Ben at: bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

· ACTS is seeking volunteer groups of all sizes to assist with ongoing landscaping and beautification of the Beverly Warren Emergency Shelter. Weekday/weekend opportunities are available. It’s a wonderful team project for your office, and a great way to give back to the community! Please visit actspwc.org, click on Volunteer and fill out a group application for consideration, or contact Tamika at tmartin2@actspwc.org to learn more.

· Looking for an end of summer project? The good folks at House of Mercy have a desperate need for food donations of canned soups/tuna/chicken, pasta/pasta sauce, cereal, diced tomatoes, canned veggies, canned fruits, peanut butter, and mac & cheese. Food can be dropped off Mon-Sat: 10am-5pm & 10am- 7pm on Wed at 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas 20109. Please call (703) 659-1636 to learn more.

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2-3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

· If you’re an administrative genius,Streetlight Community Ministries wants to meet you! They have an urgent need for volunteer office workers on weekdays to help with basic admin duties, along with those fun, last-minute projects that always spring up. Not only will you be supporting the staff, you’ll also be helping to support the homeless clients Streetlight serves, a win-win all around! Please email cbenner@thestreetlight.org to learn how you can make a difference.

· Youth for Tomorrow is looking for male mentors to share their time and talent with a young man. This promises to be a rewarding few hours per month, providing male youth with a positive role model to emulate. Please fill out the volunteer application at youthfortomorrow.org.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.

Thanks so much for all you do in our community.