Manassas, Woodbridge areas: 3 robberies, 5 burglaries in less than a week

From the Prince William police report:

Attempted Armed Robbery – On September 3 at 5:16PM, officers responded to the WAWA located at 2051 Daniel Stuart Square in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 29-year-old man, reported to police that he was approached by an unknown male asking for money while he was standing outside of the business. When the victim refused, the suspect displayed some knives and threatened the victim. The victim went inside and notified an employee who contacted police. When the victim went back outside to confront the suspect again, a fight ensued before the suspect fled in a grey sedan. No property was reported missing. Minor injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

Black male, in his early to mid-20s, 6’00”, 130lbs, with black hair with blonde tips

Last seen wearing black shirt, black pants, and black shoes with a white strip

Strong Armed Robbery – On September 1 at 3:44PM, officers responded to the area of Roseberry Farm Dr and Signal Station Dr in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 16-year-old male, reported to police that he was walking in the area when he was approached by two males. At some point, the suspects began to chase the victim. When they caught up to him, the suspects assault the victim then took his cell phone. The suspect eventually fled the area in a vehicle. Minor injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

Two black males of unknown age, with black short hair

Armed Robbery – On September 1 at 12:58AM, officers responded to the 7800 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 57-year-old woman, reported to police that she walking in the above area when she was approached by four unknown males. During the encounter, one of the suspects displayed a knife and threatened the victim. The suspects took the victim’s bag before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The suspects are only described as Hispanic males. The investigation continues.

Residential Burglary – On September 3 at 4:04PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Winding Loop in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred sometime between 10:30AM and 3:00PM. Entry was made into the home through a rear door, which was found damaged. Jewelry, electronic equipment, paint ball gun, and two backpacks were reported missing.

Residential Burglary – On September 3 at 3:50AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 10300 block of Cabin Ridge Ct in Manassas (20110) to investigate a burglary in progress. The homeowner reported to police that the alarm was activated while he was sleeping. When he went to check the residence, he discovered that a basement window had been forced open. No entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing. A police K-9 searched the area for any suspects with negative results.

Residential Burglary – On August 31 at 11:42AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1300 block of Woodside Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred sometime between 9:00AM on July 1 and 11:42PM on August 31. Entry was made into the home through a rear door, which was found damaged. No property was reported missing.

Residential Burglary – On August 30 at 6:01PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 11100 block of Stonebrook Dr in Manassas (20112) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred sometime between 8:00AM and 1:00PM. There were no signs of forced entry into the home. A safe was reported missing.

Residential Burglary – On August 30 at 10:36AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 18600 block of Triangle St in Triangle (22172) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred sometime between 1:40PM on August 29 and 10:30AM on August 30. Entry was made into the home through a side door, which was found damaged. Money was reported missing.