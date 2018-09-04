Menu
Manassas police remind citizens to ‘always lock their car doors and remove valuables from their vehicles’

News
Potomac Local
September 4, 2018

From the Manassas City police report:

Vehicle Break-ins

On September 3, 2018, officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9100 block of Portner Ave for reports of vehicle break-ins. The investigation revealed multiple cars were broken into between 3:00 p.m. on September 2 and 8:28 a.m. on September 3. There were no signs of forced entry. A GPS was reported missing. The Manassas City Police Department reminds citizens to always lock their car doors and remove valuables from their vehicles.

News, Manassas Local, Crime

