Telegraph Road by I-95 overpass closed to through traffic until late fall

From the VDOT press release:

A portion of Telegraph Road in Stafford County will remain closed to through traffic at the Interstate 95 overpass until late fall.

Telegraph Road was closed to through traffic in early July for a drainage improvement project.

The completion date for the project has been extended to late fall due to multiple heavy rain events and flooding in July and August. Additional utility work in the work zone also contributed to the delay.

All local traffic will continue to experience one-way traffic in the work zone, controlled by a temporary traffic signal to maintain access to and from homes located on Telegraph Road between Route 1 and the Interstate 95 overpass.

Through traffic will continue to use the established detour, Route 1 to Russell Road (approximately six miles). Signs will remain posted along the detour route to guide motorists around the work zone.

Crews will be working within the work zone Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. In limited cases, hours may be extended until 7 p.m.