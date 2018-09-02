Stewart gets nod from Trump on federal worker payraise

Prince William County’s top leader who is also running for U.S. Senate got some Twitter love from the President.

In a rare break with Donald Trump, Republican Corey Stewart said federal workers deserved a pay raise, something Trump reportedly was considering to withhold.

Federal workers endured 8 years of hell under Obama, with several rounds of pay freezes and benefit cuts. @realDonaldTrump can fix this, and I trust that he will. https://t.co/70mgZSRIKd — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) September 1, 2018

Today in a press release, Stewart said the president retweeted his Tweet.

He issued this statement:

On Twitter, Stewart remarked: “I knew we could count on you, @realDonaldTrump. The federal workforce was a political football during the Obama years.” “Thanks to President Trump, the economy is roaring and unemployment is at record lows. If the wages for federal workers don’t keep up, we will lose many valuable employees.”

Stewart has served as the Prince Willam County Board of Supervisors Chairman since 2007. His current U.S. Senate campaign against incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine comes after two unsuccessful runs for higher office: Virginia Lt. Governor in 2013 and Governor in 2017.