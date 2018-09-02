The Northern Virginia Veterans Association (NOVAVETS) is an organization with a sole purpose of supporting veterans, transitioning military members and their families throughout the Northern Virginia region. Located in Manassas, VA, the association is a one-stop hands-on non-profit that provides that support at no-cost to the veteran or family member. Those in need are connected to local community resources that best meet their requirements. Because of the vast need for services and support, NOVAVETS focuses its efforts on the most vulnerable of veterans and those with extraordinary needs.

Founded in 2015, by Retired Major Angela McConnell (PhD), who is also an expert in health services, NOVAVETS is unique in veterans support by guiding the client through the vast and often confusing network of available resources until the problem or issue is resolved. Relying on a cadre of support specialists, which include military retirees and health care experts, NOVAVETS utilizes pre-screened and verified service and support partner companies and entities to fill the veteran’s need. Since its founding, NOVAVETS has assisted hundreds of veterans and family members, ranging from veterans needing mental and other health services, to families facing immediate eviction, to obtaining transportation to a veteran’s doctor appointment, to home and yard care help, to hospice care assistance, and to meeting the recreational needs of the severely injured. Despite the overwhelming successes achieved in coordinating care and assistance to the veterans, the demand continues to grow. Relying exclusively on volunteers to fill its ranks of supporting the needs of the association, NOVAVETS is especially in need of executives to oversee and coordinate the organization’s operations. These positions are ideally suited to retired military members, military spouses, or retired professionals. Compensation is knowing that one made a difference in a hero’s life. Contact NOVAVETS at 703-659-0788 or www.novavets.org.

David Bice is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General and is Chairman, Board of Directors, NOVAVETS. He lives in Woodbridge, VA.