Motorcyclist flown to hospital after collision on Joplin Road

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A woman was flown to a hospital Sunday after her motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Joplin Road.

The crash happened on the two-lane road linking Independent Hill and Quantico at 12:45 p.m.

The victim was taken soccer fields near the Prince William County Public Schools headquarters and where she was loaded onto a helicopter for the flight to a local hospital.

The victim’s injuries were not released. We don’t yet have information on the conditions of the people inside the second vehicle.

We don’t yet know the cause of the crash or if anyone has been charged.

Rescue crews from Dumfries Volunteer Fire Department, Dumfries Rescue Squad, and Coles Fire and Rescue Department responded to the call.

More as we have it.