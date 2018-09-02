Manassas police charge 3 in Massie Street murder
From Manassas police:
On August 31 and September 1, 2018, detectives of the Manassas City Police Department identified and arrested three subjects in connection with the murder of Reynaldo Eliazar Araujo. Terrance Tyrese Martin, an 18-year-old resident of Manassas, Ebelin Jojana Lopez, a 19-year-old resident of Manassas, and Seni JIMENEZ BLANCO, a 19-year-old resident of Manassas Park, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in
connection with this case.
They are being held without bond and their court date has been set for November 5, 2018. The investigation continues.
Arrested: MARTIN, Terrance Tyrese, an 18-year-old resident of Manassas.
Charge: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
Arrested: LOPEZ, Ebelin Jojana, a 19-year-old resident of Manassas
Charge: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
Arrested: JIMENEZ BLANCO, Seni, a 19-year-old resident of Manassas Park
Charge: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
