Reckless handling of firearm, felony child neglect, assault on corrections officer

From the Prince William police press release:

**INCIDENTS**

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 31 at 2:46AM, officers responded to the 1200 block of Easy St in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting call. The caller reported to police that he observed three unknown men wearing masks trying to steal car parts from a junk yard on the property. During the encounter, the caller chased the suspects into some nearby woods. At some point, the caller heard several shots fired in the direction of the suspects. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No shell casings were recovered. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Suspect Description:

Three males of unknown races, with thin builds, wearing masks

**ARRESTS**

Felony Child Neglect – On August 30 at 2:15PM, officers responded to the Elevations One apartment complex located in the 1900 block of Stevens Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a child neglect. A citizen reported to police that a 2-year-old boy was found playing on the playground unsupervised around 1:30PM. The citizen called police after attempts to locate the child’s parents were unsuccessful. Officers conducted a canvass of the neighborhood and located the child’s mother, identified as the accused, around 2:50PM. Upon further investigation, officers determined that the child somehow got out of the residence while the accused was asleep. Following the investigation, the accused was charged. The child was released into the custody of a family member and was uninjured.

Arrested on August 30:

Ashley Marie BERUETE, 34, of 1904 Stevens Rd, Apt 1505, in Woodbridge

Charged with felony child neglect

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a $7,500 unsecured bond

Assault & Battery on a Corrections Officer – On August 31 at 2:06AM, officers responded to the Prince William – Manassas Adult Detention Center located at 9320 Lee Ave in Manassas (20110) to investigate an assault on three staff members. The investigation revealed that the accused became agitated with correction officers while she was being escorted out of her cell. During the encounter, the accused struck three correction officers before being detained without further incident. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Rachel Ann RABASCO, was charged.

Charged on August 31: [No photo available]

Rachel Ann RABASCO, 35, of no fixed address

Charged with 3 counts of assault & battery on a corrections officer

Court Date: October 26, 2018 | Status: Remains Incarcerated