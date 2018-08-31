Menu
Patrick Ryan, Alexander Stecco of Manassas; Joseph Hargenrader of Bristow recognized for academic achievements

News
Potomac Local
August 31, 2018

The Citadel, New York Institute of Technology and University of Scranton have high achievers, according to press releases we received from each institution:

Patrick Ryan of Manassas, VA (20112) was awarded gold stars by The Citadel for achieving a 3.7 grade point average or higher during the 2018 spring semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

And…

Joseph Hargenrader of Bristow was named to NYIT’s Spring 2018 Presidential Honor List. Hargenrader, who is studying Computer Science, was among 867 students named. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher.

And…

Alexander Stecco of Manassas was among the 43 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Summer 2018 semester. Stecco, a business administration major at Scranton, participated in the University’s Travel Course “Modern Germany History and Culture” in various cities, Germany.

