Manassas Volunteer Fire Company gets second 24-hour medic unit

We received this press release from the City of Manassas:

The City of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department is putting their second 24-hour medic unit in-service at the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company (Station 501).

Currently, the Department staffs a 24-hour medic unit at the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad, and a daytime (7 am to 5 pm) medic unit at the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company. The daytime medic unit will transition to the 24-hour shift model at 7 am on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad and its volunteer members will continue to supplement the City’s emergency medical service (EMS) transport services by staffing the third transport during the evening hours, weekends, and holidays.

The required positions for this new initiative were approved in May 2018 by the City Council and included two additional Firefighter/Medics and three Firefighter/EMT upgrades. Currently, 70 percent of all 9-1-1 emergencies for Fire and Rescue are related to EMS incidents.

“This additional 24-hour medic unit provides the City with needed EMS coverage, and I am extremely grateful to City Council, the City Manager, and our citizens for supporting the funding of these new and upgraded positions,” said Fire and Rescue Chief Rob Clemons.