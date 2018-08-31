Eagle Scout leads collection of 2,200 pounds of food for Haymarket Regional Food Pantry

Boy Scout Troop 1882 sent us this press release announcing a local food drive and the results:

Jack Bedinger, a Scout with Boy Scout Troop 1882, chartered by the QBE Foundation in Haymarket, Virginia, recently completed his Eagle Scout rank project organizing a food drive that collected more than 2,200 pounds of food for the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. Successfully completing an Eagle Scout service project requires that the Scout plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, school, or their community.

The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry, founded in 2004, is a multi-faith, community-based ministry comprised entirely of volunteers dedicated to eliminating hunger by providing food to individuals and families in Haymarket, Gainesville, and the surrounding areas. Jack’s efforts included working with the Food Pantry to understand their needs and define the scope of the project. Working with adult Troop leaders and his fellow Scouts, Jack led a two-month collection drive that included gathering donations from Troop members and families, his community, and local grocery stores. Jack also obtained the support of Cookies and Cream in Haymarket, which hosted a fundraiser for the project on August 23rd.

On August 23, Jack and members of his Troop manned tables outside of the Giant Food in Haymarket. Troop members and families delivered the donations to the Pantry on August 26.