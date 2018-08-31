Daniel Yu of Gainesville named to The Citadel’s dean’s list

This press release came in from The Citadel, announcing Daniel Yu’s academic achievement:

Daniel Yu of Gainesville, VA (20155) was named to The Citadel’s dean’s list for their academic achievements during the 2018 spring semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

About The Citadel

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education profoundly focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

Graduates are not required to serve in the military but about one-third of each class commission as officers in every branch of U.S. military service.

Graduates of The Citadel have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since the college was founded in 1842.

The Citadel Graduate College offers 26 graduate degree programs with 42 concentration options, 25 graduate certificate programs and 10 evening undergraduate programs, through an all-evening schedule with many courses now available online.

The Citadel was named Best Public College in the South by U.S. News & World Report for seven consecutive years, and #1 Best Public College for Veterans in the South as well as Best Value out of all South Carolina colleges and universities by Forbes.