Interstate 95 northbound travelers: Plan ahead for significant delays near Exit 140

Interstate 95 northbound travelers should plan ahead for significant delays in Stafford County tonight near Exit 140 (Courthouse Road). I-95 northbound traffic will be intermittently stopped overnight between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31 so construction crews can lift bridge beams into place for new interstate overpasses at Courthouse Road.

Northbound traffic will be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time for motorist safety when beams are lifted into place over the travel lanes. The bridges are under construction as part of a diverging

diamond interchange at Exit 140 that will open to traffic by July 2020.

Message boards on I-95 will provide advance notice of lane closures and traffic stops. Traffic signals on Route 1 are timed to accommodate increased traffic volumes in Stafford.

Virginia State Police are assisting the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and project contractor Shirley Contracting Company with traffic control in the work zone.

Beam lifts will affect I-95 travelers at the following time, weather permitting:

Thursday, Aug. 30 (into early Friday, Aug. 31)

Interstate 95 northbound

Single lane closed at 9 p.m.

Two lanes closed at 10 p.m.

Between midnight and 3 a.m. all I-95 northbound traffic will be stopped multiple times for up to 30-minute intervals to lift bridge beams into place.

All northbound lanes re-open by 4:30 a.m.

All I-95 southbound lanes remain open

Courthouse Road

All lanes of Courthouse Road will remain open at Exit 140 during this work zone. However, local traffic seeking to avoid delays overnight may wish to use Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) or Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Project Background

For additional information about the I-95 Exit 140 and Courthouse Road widening project, please visit www.VirginiaDOT.org/Exit140.

511Virginia

Real-time information on the I-95 lane closures at Exit 140 will be available on 511Virginia

Check 511Virginia before starting a trip for real-time information about traffic, incidents, work zones and road conditions in Virginia.