House on Winter Wheat Lane ‘fully involved’

STAFFORD — Black smoke billowed over Stafford County on Thursdays night.

Fire and rescue crews were called ago a blaze on Winter Wheat Lane, just off Kellogg Mill Road in the county about 6 p.m.

Crews found a house burning, fully involved in flames. The fire so intense, crews mounted a defensive attack on the blaze meaning crews would fight the blaze from a short distance rather than try to enter the structure.

A child called 911 to report the house on fire, according to initial reports.

We’ve not gotten official word from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department on the cause of the blaze, or how much damage was caused.

More as we have it.