Changes coming to ‘Breakfast Links’ on Monday

In this day and age of social media, if you would have told me 10 years ago that email would still the most trusted form of online communication, I would have laughed at you.

Well, you would have been right.

Every weekday morning we send out Breakfast Links, a collection of the most up-to-date news stories, features, events, and obituaries from our website PotomacLocal.com.

In a few short years, it has become one of the most important things we do all day. You’re probably reading this post right now after you saw it in your email, clicked the headline, which brought you here to PotomacLocal.com.

Breakfast Links is a reader favorite, and it’s an easy way to stay connected and to keep up with local news in our community. For a guy who used to work at a newspaper, I consider our weekday morning email a digital publication that lands on your phone next to your bedside each morning instead of your doorstep, or in a plastic bag at the end of a driveway.

And because our readers value the Breakfast Links so much, we want to make it the best experience possible. That’s why, starting Monday, we’re going to update the look of Breakfast Links.

The email will still feature the day’s news, but it’ll be easier to read. New sections of the email will better organize content around subject matters.

Plus, we’ll begin to include new local advertising from local businesses who both support our work and need our support from the community. All of the information will continue to be locally focused because that is what you’ve come to expect from us.

I hope you will find the new Breakfast Links easy to use, and a valuable read. I always welcome your feedback, and thank you for reading, subscribing, and supporting local news in our community.