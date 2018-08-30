Menu
Accused assaulted victim with hammer

News
Potomac Local
August 30, 2018 / 3:40 pm / Leave a Comment

From the Prince William police report:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On August 29 at 6:38PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5500 block of Saint Charles Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 54-year-old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim with a hammer causing minor injuries. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Alyssa Ann EVERETT, was arrested.

Arrested on August 29: [No Photo Available]

Alyssa Ann EVERETT, 25, of 5565 Saint Charles Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

