64-year-old man charged with indecent exposure in Dumfries

News
Potomac Local
August 30, 2018 / 2:12 pm / Leave a Comment

From the Prince William police report:

Indecent Exposure – On August 29 at 11:45AM, officers responded to the area of Dumfries Rd and Van Buren Rd in Dumfries (22025) to investigate an indecent exposure. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, reported to police that she was driving in the above area when she observed an unknown man driving next to her expose himself and make an obscene gesture. The victim contacted police and provided officers with a vehicle description. Officers located the suspect sitting in his vehicle a short time later in a parking lot in the area of Minnieville Rd and Spriggs Rd. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Robert Nicholas GONNELLA, was charged.

                Arrested on August 29: [No Photo Available]

                Robert Nicholas GONNELLA, 64, of 1442 Kingsvale Cir in Herndon

                Charged with indecent exposure

                Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a court summons

