3 more burglary investigations in Prince William

From the Prince William police report:

Attempted Residential Burglary – On August 29 at 3:32PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15100 block of Arum Pl in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect attempted entry into the residence sometime that afternoon through the front door, which was found damaged. No entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.

Residential Burglary – On August 29 at 2:46PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 800 block of Belmont Bay Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred sometime 4:45AM and 2:20PM. Entry was made into the residence through the front door, which was found damaged. No property was reported missing.

Residential Burglary – On August 28 at 1:15PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7600 block of Thurston Ln in Manassas (20111) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred sometime 8:20AM and 12:50PM. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence. Money, jewelry, and credit cards were reported missing.