Sexual assault investigation against minor results in arrest of Woodbridge man

From the Prince William police report:

**ARRESTS**

Sexual Assault Investigation – On April 10, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into an inappropriate relationship that allegedly occurred at a residence located in Woodbridge (22193). The investigation revealed that the accused, an acquaintance, had been involved in an ongoing inappropriate relationship with a family member, identified as a 14-year-old girl. The victim had recently disclosed the relationship to a school counselor who contacted police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Michael Orlando ROBINSON, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on August 28:

Michael Orlando ROBINSON, 43, of Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts each of carnal knowledge and takingindecent liberties with a child