Sexual assault investigation against minor results in arrest of Woodbridge man
From the Prince William police report:
**ARRESTS**
Sexual Assault Investigation – On April 10, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into an inappropriate relationship that allegedly occurred at a residence located in Woodbridge (22193). The investigation revealed that the accused, an acquaintance, had been involved in an ongoing inappropriate relationship with a family member, identified as a 14-year-old girl. The victim had recently disclosed the relationship to a school counselor who contacted police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Michael Orlando ROBINSON, was arrested without incident.
Arrested on August 28:
Michael Orlando ROBINSON, 43, of Woodbridge
Charged with 2 counts each of carnal knowledge and takingindecent liberties with a child
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond
