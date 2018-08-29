Manassas police request to use Department of Justice grant funds for equipment purchases

Manassas City police released this press release about their recent grant application:

The Manassas City Police Department has submitted a grant application to the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs under the 2018 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The Department was allocated $14,925.00 and will request to use these funds for various equipment purchases to enhance physical fitness, as well as the investigation, documentation, and collection of evidence. It is anticipated all grant funds requested for this project would be expended by September of 2019. Any comments on the submission of this application should be directed to Sergeant Christine Perry of the Special Projects Office at the Police Department. Sergeant Perry can be reached by phone at (703) 257-8010 or via email at: cperry@manassasva.gov.

This project, if approved, will fund purchases that will:

Provide update fitness equipment to enhance the department’s culture of fitness;

Add specialized software that will be used to analyze data typically obtained from cell phone carriers as a result of a warrant;

Provide an interface module to the current Crash Data Retrieval System to support more demanding performance and communication protocols from current and future vehicle network systems.

The items requested to be purchased from grant funding require only coordination within the City’s public safety users, other City departments, and selected vendors.