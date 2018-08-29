Hot air balloon, petting zoo to be features at fall festival

When it comes to shopping centers, this one sits, literally, on the edge of town.

Located on Interstate 66 on the other side of Manassas, the center is home to both common and uncommon stores like Bath and Body Works, and the uncommon like Duluth Trading.

Now, the center is planning a fall festival in an effort to be people to come to to the center.

More in a an email:

Parkridge Center is excited to announce that their “Fall Festival” will return this fall with enhanced family friendly entertainment! This free one-day event, featuring music, seasonal treats, games for all ages, a stationary hot air balloon ride, a petting zoo and more will take place outdoors, in the parking lot of Parkridge Center. The festivities will begin at 2:00 PM and conclude at 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 13th.



What To Expect:

– Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Stationary Hot Air Balloon Ride, Petting Zoo

– Seasonal Treats including an Apple Cider Bar and Cookie Decorating Station

– Fall Favorites like Pumpkin Decorating, Bobbing for Apples, Candy Corn Bean Toss, Pumpkin Mini Golf and Witches Brew Frame Game



At the petting zoo, children and adults alike, will meet goats, sheep, horses and llamas. You’ll have an opportunity to feed your new furry friends too. Enjoy carnival games with a fall twist – a game of pumpkin mini golf hole in one, candy corn bean bag toss, witches’ brew frame game, and bobbing for apples. A hot apple cider bar will be available throughout the day with seasonal flavors like ginger snaps and cinnamon sticks. For another sweet treat, stop by the Cookie Decorating Station where you can create your own fall themed cookie. Kids will enjoy an arts and crafts station where they can decorate their own personal pumpkin that they’ve selected from our pumpkin patch. Complete your autumn afternoon with a traditional hayride around the property or float away in a colorful (stationary) hot air balloon ride.

The center is located at 11096 Bulloch Drive near Manassas.