Menu
Woodbridge
86°
Clear
Feels like: 97°F
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Shots ring out during evening commute near Quantico
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 303 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

D.C. restaurateur opens new joint at Gateway Promenade in Gainesville

Subscriber Content
Amy Taylor
For Potomac Local
August 29, 2018 / 2:29 pm / Leave a Comment

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William, Restaurants

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.