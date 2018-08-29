Arts Alive! 2018 promises ‘diversity and excellence of visual, literary and performing artists and ensembles’

Get ready for the arts. This release tells what we have to look forward to September 16 at Arts Alive!

Arts Alive! 2018, a co-production of the Prince William County Arts Council and the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, is a free, family-fun arts festival on Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

This highly anticipated annual community event celebrates the diversity and excellence of visual, literary, and performing artists and ensembles from the Greater Prince William Area. The event offers hands-on arts-related activities for children and adults, as well as artwork and craft vendors with items for sale. Food trucks will offer up some of the best local cuisines and sweets for participants to purchase. Admission and parking to the event is FREE.

The afternoon will feature 30+ indoor and outdoor performances occurring on four stages: Merchant Hall, Gregory Family Theater, and outdoor stages. Local artists and ensembles performing include Asaph Dance Ensemble, Suburban Gypsies, Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra, Manassas Ballet Theatre, InTune Music Studio, New Dominion Choraliers, Ordway Ballet Conservatory, Shenandoah Sound, Youth Orchestras of PW, Real Life Productions LLC., Castaways Repertory Theatre, Virginia Dance Center, Bull Run Cloggers, and Manassas Chorale, among many others.

Visual arts showcasing original paintings, coloring books, photography, and quilts will be on display in the Didlake Grand Foyer. Activities for children include watercolor painting, instrument petting zoo, and hands-on crafts with presenters from Abrakadoodle of PW, Edgemoor Art Studio, and Center for the Arts. Local artisans will sell jewelry, pottery, and other arts-related wares. Local authors and poets will also present live readings, open mic sign-ups, and will have books for sell.

Arts Alive! 2018 will be held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA. 20110.

Free parking is available in the Tower Lot behind the Hylton Center. Additional information about Arts Alive! 2018 is available at www.pwcartscouncil.org/arts-alive or www.HyltonCenter.org.

Arts Alive! 2018 is sponsored by NOVEC, Performing Arts for Kids, Buck and Julie Waters and Wegmans. The Prince William County Arts Council and the Hylton Performing Arts Center also thank the Arts Alive! 2018 committee, volunteers and Prince William County Parks & Recreation for their support.

About the Prince William County Arts Council

The Prince William County Arts Council is a membership organization serving the Greater Prince William Area, including Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. With over 50 members ranging from visual to performing arts, the Arts Council represents many genres. The Prince William County Arts Council is the go-to resource for the local arts, enriching the local community through its program offerings and events. We promote and support local artists and arts organizations and enlighten and educate audiences about the arts in the Greater Prince William Area.

About the Hylton Performing Arts Center

Dedicated to bringing a world-class performing arts venue to the Prince William region, the Hylton Performing Arts Center was born out of a partnership among Prince William County, George Mason University, the City of Manassas, the Commonwealth of Virginia and individuals and businesses in the private sector. Soaring more than nine stories and boasting a stunning mix of copper, glass and masonry, the 85,000-square foot center is home to two unparalleled performance venues for local arts groups and performers from around the world, as well as university-related activities. The Hylton Performing Arts Center, the only building of its kind in the area, has quickly become the cultural hub of Prince William County and the surrounding communities and is a shining example of civic collaboration and commitment to the arts.